Outer Banks’ Chase Strokes Pleads with Fans to Keep Season 3 Under Wraps

What happens at The Cut, stays at The Cut.

Outer Banks star Chase Strokes pleaded with fans of the Netflix series not spoil the show for others. In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, March 10, the actor shared how he wants to keep the stories at OBX under wraps until the season 3 release.

"I hate that I'm having to post this again but please, do not post spoilers of us working," he wrote. "This is an exhausting process and we have a really exciting story to tell."

Chase, who plays John B, said he wants to give fans the "full experience when the time is right" so he hopes people who see them filming will keep it to themselves.

"I know you're all excited and anxious but I promise—it will be worth the wait," he said.

He added that "it's disheartening" to see spoilers leak, adding "also bummed that people don't have the ability to just wait and that posting on social media is more important than respecting our process."