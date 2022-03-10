Grimes Reveals Her Relationship Status with Elon Musk After Welcoming Baby No. 2

What's up with the relationship between Grimes and Elon Musk after the birth of their second child together? Um, hard to say.
"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," the Canadian musician told Vanity Fair in a March 10 cover story interview published March 10. But as soon as the story posted, Grimes provides a fresh update on Twitter on her status with the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder.
"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think [writer] Devin [Gordon] wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out," she wrote.
The duo's first daughter together, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, nicknamed Y, had made her presence known by crying from her room during the interview. Grimes and Musk's daughter was born to a surrogate in December, the outlet reported. Grimes noted that the baby was a "little colicky."
Musk, who has dated the singer on and off for the past four years, has not commented on her remarks. He had told Page Six in September that he and Grimes "are, I'd say, probably semi-separated," adding, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."
X is the couple's eldest son, X Æ A-12, who is 22 months old. Musk also shares five sons—17-year-old twins Griffin and Xavier and 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian—with ex-wife Justine Wilson.
Grimes' interview with Vanity Fair took place at her new home in Austin, Texas. She told the magazine that she and Musk "live in separate houses" and are "best friends."
"We see each other all the time," she said. "We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."
She added that she and Musk plan to have more kids: "We've always wanted at least three or four."