Skinstore's Biggest Sale Of The Year: Save Up to 30% on Peter Thomas Roth, Mighty Patch & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts rejoice! This is the best time of the year to shop at Skinstore. They are having their biggest sale of the year. You can save up to 30% off on your favorite skincare, makeup, hair care, and body products for a limited time. Just use the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout to save 25% on most items and 30% on others.
This is the best time to shop your favorite brands at a great discount. Plus, if you spend $150, you'll get a free 13-piece beauty bag (worth $150). And, as per usual, Skinstore shoppers get free shipping when they spend $49+. Check out our favorite deals from Peter Thomas Roth, Alterna, Nudestix, Mighty Patch, Perricone MD, Real Techniques, Skyn Iceland, First Aid Beauty, and more of our favorite brands.
Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
Even if you are consistent with your skincare routine, a pimple will pop up here and there. We are always prepared for those moments by keeping the Mighty Patch on hand. These hydrocolloid acne patches are true miracle workers. Just put on one of these stickers before you go to bed and you'll wake up to improved skin. The medical-grade hydrocolloid absorbs impurities from blemishes, reducing the size of pimples, and preventing you from picking at them.
Starskin Red Carpet Ready Hydrating Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Face Mask
You may not have a red carpet to attend, but that doesn't mean you can't use the Starskin Red Carpet Ready sheet mask. This mask hydrates, revives, and smooths your skin to deliver a radiant red carpet-worthy glow, according to the brand.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Smoothing Anti-Frizz Blowout Butter
Tame unmanageable locks with this anti-frizz miracle worker, which also adds shine to your hair. It provides heat protection and it reduces your blow dry time. And that's not all, the brand claims that this makes your hair humidity resistant for up to 72 hours.
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF30
This velvety, lightweight lotion absorbs quickly. This cream is supposed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles, while hydrating the skin and providing sun protection with SPF 30.
"I love the glow it gave my skin, plus the needed protection. Perfect for me since I don't like to use foundation," a shopper shared.
DHC Rich Eye Zone Care Pack
We've all used eye patches, but not like these. These cover the entire perimeter of the eye area, not just the under eye area! They provide moisture and remove puffiness.
A fan of the product said, "Love these. Not a step I use often, don't usually have time or patience to sit still with a mask on, but this one fits my eyes well, stays put and after the time noted, it starts to feel very effective. Can't say it reduces 100% of the fine lines, but it does add a huge boost of dewiness around the eyes for at least a few days. I like adding to my 'spa days at home'. I keep in the fridge for extra coolness."
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials
This set of makeup tools is worth $47, but you can get this makeup sponge and the brushes for just $15. You get a fluffy brush for blending, a sponge, an eyeshadow brush, a setting brush, and a foundation brush.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Neck Gels
Skincare fanatics focus on the face, of course, but we cannot forget about the neck! Use these gels weekly to target sagging skin and the loss of elasticity. The brand claims that these gels increase circulation, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.
"Wow," a shopper shared, elaborating, "Used this today for first time prior to big meeting. Light jawline issues but looking for the magic bullet. Use high end skin care and aesthetics and this was just what I need to really lift and define the jaw line... End of day still looks great and feels supple not drying like some other products for lifting. Rarely write reviews...so this is a great product."
Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid
Buying soap to clean your makeup sponges and brushes isn't the most fun purchase, so you might as well get this essential while it's on sale. It's important to clean your makeup tools on a regular basis to prevent bacteria buildup and to get the most even makeup application possible.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Apply one to two pumps of this product onto clean skin to gently exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells. This product also reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
"Love this product! My skin is really sensitive, and this product has improved the texture and evens out the skin . My skin is now glowing! You have to use it for three months to get the best results. I also use the skin oil Luna, which helps," a Skinstore customer shared.
Another gushed, "This is my second bottle. I have never used a product that actually does what it says. It's pricey but well worth the price tag. Everything it says it does! My skin looks and feels amazing a few minutes after applying. It's amazing. If you are in the fence give this a try. I normally don't leave reviews but I had to with this product. I don't know what it is but it WORKS! My skin feels soft and looks dewy. Imperfections seems to fade and my skin tone has improved while using this. Plumps my face naturally and gives me a super glow. I love this stuff. Will buy again and again!!"
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Instead of using a different moisturizer for your face and your body, just use this one product instead. It's a fast-absorbing moisturizer that instantly delivers an intense dose of hydration that last for the long-term. This is just what your skin needs if you're struggling with distressed skin or eczema. It's formulated with colloidal oatmeal to smooth and soothe irritated skin in addition to relieving rashes and itching.
Just put this on at least twice a day to restore and relieve dry, uncomfortable skin. A shopper said, "I love this brand as it works the best for my sensitive skin. It's very moisturizing and doesn't aggravate my hyper sensitive and mature skin with unnecessary fragrances." Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney uses this cream.
Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra Gel Eye Mask 30 Pairs
If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, these probably look familiar since Kyle Richards has worn them on the show. Even if you don't watch, you need these gold eye patches in your routine. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good.
Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Matte
The Nudestix Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
If you're looking for more affordable beauty deals, check out this moisturizer with 7,400+ 5-Star Reviews that Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, and Catherine Lowe say they use.