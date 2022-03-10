Oh My God! Another Adele Concert Special Is Coming to TV

Watch : Adele Previews New Single "Easy on Me" During Instagram Live

Adele fans, consider this your backstage pass.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the singer's new TV concert special An Audience With Adele.

The two-hour show—which airs March 20 on NBC—provides an intimate look at the Grammy winner's first hometown concert in five years. In front of a star-studded crowd at the world-famous London Palladium, Adele performs a collection of her original songs.

An Audience With Adele will feature soulful renditions of Adele's chart-topping hits, including "Someone Like You" and "Hello," as well as newer songs from her recent album 30 such as "Easy on Me." Throughout the concert, celebrity attendees ask Adele questions about her idols and inspirations. In addition, Adele is surprised when a guest from her childhood pops in!

As the below images show, the star looked absolutely stunning in an off-the-shoulder black gown adorned with hundreds of sparkling crystals. The Oscar winner can be seen belting out her classics and interacting with fans inside the picturesque English theater.