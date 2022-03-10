Meet Your New Favorite Law & Order: Organized Crime Bad Guy

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

The bad boys of Law & Order need love too.

Luckily, Mykelti Williamson is already making a good first impression on us! Law & Order: Organized Crime's new villain has arrived on our small screens. And in an E! News exclusive interview, Williamson gave us the lowdown on his character Preston Webb.

"You'll get to learn Preston Webb's personal journey as a character," Williamson told E! "But you will also learn his wife, who's played by Jennifer Beals, Cassandra Webb's journey, and you'll see his children and their journey. It's pretty cool."

And though his character is pegged as a bad guy, Williamson says fans should look beyond the surface.

"No one is all good, no one is all bad," he explained. "And if you keep that in mind and humanize your characters, you can really make the audiences invest themselves because they like things about your character...And even though he's doing bad things, he's not a bad guy."