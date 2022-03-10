Khloe Kardashian and RHOC's Emily Simpson Are the Unexpected Friends We Never Knew We Needed

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's ADORABLE "Girls Day" With True & Chicago

Is reality star Emily Simpson ditching Orange County for Calabasas?

Not exactly, but the Real Housewives star did just find a new friend in Khloe Kardashian.

Emily appeared on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside Aidy Bryant, who was asked a fan-submitted question about the Saturday Night Live sketch she did with Khloe, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian the week the SKIMS owner hosted the show.

"I gotta tell you, I went in a little like, 'Oh, how is this gonna be?'" Aidy recalled. "[But] I loved the Kardashians. They were so kind, open, totally down to be made fun of, in on it, and having a ball. I loved it."

Upon hearing this, Emily chimed in to say she's "obsessed" with Khloe.

"Me too!" Aidy responded, revealing that the Good American founder even sent her several pairs of jeans after the show. "An angel."

Emily was then determined to get her own jeans from Khloe, and lucky for her, Aidy promised to speak to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on her behalf.