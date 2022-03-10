Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Shares Struggle With Eating Disorder

Watch : Dr. Drew Applauds "Euphoria" for Its Portrayal of Drug Addiction

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry is discussing how her former eating disorder developed—and how she overcame it.



During a March 9 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 24-year-old shared that she never had any issues with how she looked until a porn agent called her "fat."



"I dealt with like an eating disorder a lot when I was in porn," she recalled. "I felt like very fat. I had an agent in pornography tell me that I was like fat. I have like this whole weird thing of like, obsessing with my body, which I don't have now with modeling acting, which is strange. But I had it then in pornography for some reason. People were like way more judgmental than. And that was a huge insecurity of mine. It took me so long to get over that actually."



Chloe, who plays Faye on the hit HBO series, said she felt "miserable" after adopting a vegan diet and limiting herself to 200 calories a day.