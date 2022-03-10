This Video of Jake Thomas Recreating His Iconic Lizzie McGuire Dance Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Are you ready for a dose of childhood nostalgia?
On Wednesday, March 9, Lizzie McGuire star Jake Thomas took to TikTok to share a video that saw him recreate his childhood dance moves from one particularly iconic scene in the 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
In the video, Jake—who played Lizzie's witty and lovingly annoying younger brother Matt McGuire in the Disney Channel series and its movie adaptation—shows a clip of his younger self dancing along to Lizzie's (played by Hilary Duff) performance of "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" at the end of the film.
Then, the video cuts to present day, where Jake, now 32, shares that his shoulder-shimmying skills are still very much on point as he grooves to a slower, piano accompanied version of the song.
The actor also cheekily captioned the video, "still got it." You can watch the video in full here.
For a beautiful moment in 2019, the world thought it might see Jake reprise his role as Matt once again when it was announced that there would be a reboot of the beloved show heading to Disney+.
However, in December 2020, Hilary shared on Instagram that the project had unfortunately fallen through, stating in part, "I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."
While the Disney+ revival is officially off the table, that doesn't mean its cast hasn't shared their affinity for the series since.
In November 2021, Jake, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd and Kyle Downes exclusively told E! News about their favorite moments from the show's legendary "Day of the Dead" episode.
"I don't think there were many other kids shows that were portraying other cultures and their versions of holidays…So, that's pretty cool!" Jake said at the time. "If you don't have that kind of representation to kids on their entertainment platforms and everything, then it's sometimes very hard to come by."