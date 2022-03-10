This Video of Jake Thomas Recreating His Iconic Lizzie McGuire Dance Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Watch : "Lizzie McGuire" Cast Relives Spooky Episode From Season 1

Are you ready for a dose of childhood nostalgia?

On Wednesday, March 9, Lizzie McGuire star Jake Thomas took to TikTok to share a video that saw him recreate his childhood dance moves from one particularly iconic scene in the 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

In the video, Jake—who played Lizzie's witty and lovingly annoying younger brother Matt McGuire in the Disney Channel series and its movie adaptation—shows a clip of his younger self dancing along to Lizzie's (played by Hilary Duff) performance of "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of" at the end of the film.

Then, the video cuts to present day, where Jake, now 32, shares that his shoulder-shimmying skills are still very much on point as he grooves to a slower, piano accompanied version of the song.

The actor also cheekily captioned the video, "still got it." You can watch the video in full here.