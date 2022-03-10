All the Details on Gigi Hadid's Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Watch : Necessary Realness: Gigi Hadid Is a Total Badass

Is that you, Gigi Hadid?

The 26-year-old supermodel was almost unrecognizable as she passed through a New York City airport March 10. The mom of 18-month-old daughter Khai sported freshly dyed platinum blonde hair, much lighter than the darker color she showcased on the runways at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

To achieve her blonde ambition, Hadid enlisted the help of her longtime colorist Keith Shore of the Sally Hershberger NoMad salon in New York City. He told E! News that the process took five hours.

"Gigi is like a dark blonde, so it happens with a little bit more ease," he said. Still, he had to take care to preserve the health of her tresses, Shore said. "It's a bleaching process, and it's very layered and a bit of a complicated thing. Because of bleaching hair, you can't overlap bleach on top of bleached hair really, or it will break."