Denise Richards Sends Love to Her and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami on Her 18th Birthday

For Denise Richards, in the blink of an eye is more than just a movie she starred in. Her daughter Sami turning 18 proves that it's reality.
And in honor of the celebratory occasion, Denise—who shares Sami and 16-year-old daughter, Lola with ex Charlie Sheen—penned a heartwarming note to the birthday girl.
"Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami," Denise wrote alongside a few Instagram photos of Sami on March 10. "I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you my sweet Sami." For her part, Sami responded to her mom's sweet shoutout, writing, "Thank you so much mom, I love you too."
The actress' celebratory post for her daughter comes just weeks after she opened up about having a "strained relationship" with Sami.
"It's very difficult," Denise told Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis in February. "I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."
Denise, who is also mom to 10-year-old Eloise, also discussed Sami's living situation, since she currently resides with their dad. "Obviously I would love for her to live with me," Denise said. "She lived with me all these years."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also chalked up the complicated dynamics to her daughter being a teenager.
"I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything," she continued. "We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want…There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's okay."
However, Denise's latest post proves that they are—as she guessed previously—getting right back to where they were.