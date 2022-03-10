Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at Oxygen's Chilling New True Crime Series Final Moments

Oxygen's newest series Final Moments sheds light on victims' last minutes alive. Take an exclusive peek at the first trailer now.

By Brett Malec Mar 10, 2022 7:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesMurderTrue CrimeNBCU

The last thing these victims saw could be the key to solving their murders.

Each episode of Oxygen's chilling new true crime series Final Moments tracks a new criminal investigation, as this E! News exclusive first-look shows. The series features real video footage, pictures and social media posts that shed light on the life of the victim and what happened during their last minutes alive.

Those interviewed for the series describe sadly similar stories. As one woman says in the teaser, "You see a flash of a figure come up behind her. Your stomach just turns."

Another commentator describes a video as "chilling. He's just executed on the street in front of everybody."

A third interviewee describes a mysterious crime: "He walked into her apartment. He's not seen walking out. What happened?"

A family member of one victim recalls her final conversation with the loved one: "I said, 'I love you.' And those were the last words I ever spoke to her."

photos
Craziest True Crime TV Moments

Another woman recollects a bittersweet final encounter. "I give him a hug and I said, 'I love you, be safe,'" she recounted. "And he was like, 'OK, I'll see you later." Unfortunately, that was the last time they spoke.

For these heart-wrenching cases, "The investigation begins with what they saw last."

Trending Stories

1

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson

3

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Welcomed Baby No. 2

Final Moments is executive produced by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

Check out the first trailer for a preview of what's to come.

Final Moments premieres Sunday, Apr. 3 at 7 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson

3

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Welcomed Baby No. 2

4

Survivor's First Castaway Sent Home After Shocking Reveal

5

Amanda Bynes Reveals Progress on Removing Her Heart Face Tattoo

Latest News

Meet Your New Favorite Law & Order: Organized Crime Bad Guy

This Khloe Kardashian & Emily Simpson Interaction Will Make Your Day

Don't Miss These 15 New Adds to Lululemon's Sale Section

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Shares Struggle With Eating Disorder

See Lizzie McGuire’s Jake Thomas Recreates His Iconic Dance

Exclusive

Gigi Hadid Debuts Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Denise Richards Sends Love to Daughter Sami on Her 18th Birthday