Here's Your First Look at Oxygen's Chilling New True Crime Series Final Moments

Oxygen's newest series Final Moments sheds light on victims' last minutes alive. Take an exclusive peek at the first trailer now.

The last thing these victims saw could be the key to solving their murders.

Each episode of Oxygen's chilling new true crime series Final Moments tracks a new criminal investigation, as this E! News exclusive first-look shows. The series features real video footage, pictures and social media posts that shed light on the life of the victim and what happened during their last minutes alive.

Those interviewed for the series describe sadly similar stories. As one woman says in the teaser, "You see a flash of a figure come up behind her. Your stomach just turns."

Another commentator describes a video as "chilling. He's just executed on the street in front of everybody."

A third interviewee describes a mysterious crime: "He walked into her apartment. He's not seen walking out. What happened?"

A family member of one victim recalls her final conversation with the loved one: "I said, 'I love you.' And those were the last words I ever spoke to her."

Another woman recollects a bittersweet final encounter. "I give him a hug and I said, 'I love you, be safe,'" she recounted. "And he was like, 'OK, I'll see you later." Unfortunately, that was the last time they spoke.

For these heart-wrenching cases, "The investigation begins with what they saw last."

Final Moments is executive produced by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

Check out the first trailer for a preview of what's to come.

Final Moments premieres Sunday, Apr. 3 at 7 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

