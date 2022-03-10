Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Reveal Flip or Flop Is Ending

Time to find another show to binge.
After more than 10 years, Flip or Flop is coming to an end, Christina Haack announced, sharing the "bittersweet news" on Instagram March 10. "Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale," she captioned a photo of herself with the crew. "I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later."
"It's been a wild ride to say the least!!" she continued. "I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes."
Tarek El Moussa looked back on the renovations and life events that were captured by HGTV's cameras in his Instagram post, thanking viewers for their love and support through it all. "You watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between," he reflected, "But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"
His wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, commented on the post, "So proud of you my love!! legend."
And though we don't want to accept that this is it for Flip or Flop, HGTV said in a statement to E! News, "It's true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series."
The network continued, "We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast."
HGTV previously announced that new episodes of Christina on the Coast are coming later this year, with Flipping 101 slated to premiere in early 2023.
Flip or Flop is streaming now on Discovery+.