Simone Ashley Compares Racy Scenes on Bridgerton and Sex Education

Watch : "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer: We REACT!

Simone Ashley is ready to educate us about sex TV sets.

Most of us know Ashley as the Untouchable member Olivia Hanan in Netflix's Sex Education. But now she's putting down the textbooks and picking up a corset for season two of the streamer's Regency-era drama Bridgerton.

While we get ready to watch Ashley put on Tudor heels and step into the role of Kate Sharma, in an interview on March 10, the actress explained the difference between filming the two shows.

"Bridgerton is hot and sexy and steamy," the actress told Glamour on March 10. "On Sex Education, that wasn't really our objective. We wanted to show 16-year-olds or adults in the show having real sex and facing real-life problems and whatever might happen. Bridgerton's more romantic than that."

Kate is a new love interest for the eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and is the main character of Julia Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the fictional series Bridgerton is based on.