Andy Cohen Just Dropped a Major Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Update

A new season of The Reason Housewives of Beverly Hills may be coming up soon. Hear what Andy Cohen let slip about the “best first episode” he’s ever seen.

By Allison Crist Mar 10, 2022 6:23 PMTags
TVReality TVLisa RinnaReal HousewivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsKyle RichardsCelebritiesAndy CohenErika JayneNBCU
Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

Hold on to your diamonds: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be returning sooner than you think.

Andy Cohen let it slip on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live that there's a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." The host quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything," but after some much-appreciated prodding from his guest, Aidy Bryant, Andy spilled even more. 

"I would say it's the best premiere of Beverly Hills, the best first episode of Beverly Hills, that I've seen," he said, sending Aidy and every other Bravoholic into a frenzy.

The reveal came after the Saturday Night Live star fangirled over meeting RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais at an Emmys party last year. "It was like all of the biggest celebrities there," Aidy recalled, "and I was like, GARCELLE!"

Fan-favorite Garcelle joined RHOBH in 2020, and she's set to return for the upcoming 12th season as well, E! News exclusively reported in Dec. 2021.

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

She will star alongside the entire season 11 cast, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit KemsleySutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Instagram, Steven Gomillion

Kathy will retain her "friend of" status, while newcomer Sheree Zampino is set to join in the same capacity. An artist, entrepreneur and Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree runs several businesses including her recently relaunched skincare brand, WHOOP ASH. 

She's also the mother to a 29-year-old son, Trey Smith, who she shares with Will. The two tied the knot in 1992, but divorced three years later. Today, Sheree remains close to not only Will, but his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. 

In other casting news, Diana Jenkins is joining the RHOBH ladies full-time.

Trending Stories

1

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson

3

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Welcomed Baby No. 2

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

The mother of three is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands, as well as a passionate philanthropist and activist. In the past 20 years, Diana's established several advocacy programs, including UCLA's Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, the latter of which she formed with actor Sean Penn.

There's no telling exactly what to expect this season, but cameras have been rolling as Erika's legal woes continue, Dorit's house was robbed during a home invasion, Kathy's daughter Paris Hilton got married and so much more. Suffice to say, season 12 is shaping up to be a good one.

Catch up with past seasons of RHOBH on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson

3

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Welcomed Baby No. 2

4

Survivor's First Castaway Sent Home After Shocking Reveal

5

Amanda Bynes Reveals Progress on Removing Her Heart Face Tattoo

Latest News

Meet Your New Favorite Law & Order: Organized Crime Bad Guy

This Khloe Kardashian & Emily Simpson Interaction Will Make Your Day

Don't Miss These 15 New Adds to Lululemon's Sale Section

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Shares Struggle With Eating Disorder

See Lizzie McGuire’s Jake Thomas Recreates His Iconic Dance

Exclusive

Gigi Hadid Debuts Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Denise Richards Sends Love to Daughter Sami on Her 18th Birthday