Bachelor Nation's Andi Dorfman Reveals the "Crazy" Story of How She Met Her Boyfriend Blaine Hart

It's the most dramatic
season finale love story Bachelor Nation has heard in a while.
Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman recounted how she connected with her boyfriend Blaine Hart during a March 9 Instagram Q&A.
"We met 15 years ago at a party and never talked again until this past summer when we ran into each in Italy!" she wrote. "Crazy!"
Andi also shared the couple's "first pic ever together," which showed them lounging in the sun.
While the pair technically made their romance Instagram official in November 2021, the It's Not Okay author kept her boyfriend's identity a secret by not showing his face in a sweet snap of the duo in Los Angeles.
"Andi and her new boyfriend have been dating for a few months," a source close to the reality star told E! News at the time. "They are perfect for each other and he makes her the happiest she's ever been. He is the nicest guy, and she's enjoying their time together and doing her best to keep it private."
In January 2022, fans learned that Blaine was Andi's mystery man. It was around this time that E! News first learned the details of how their love story started.
"They met each other years ago during college through a mutual friend, who went to school with Blaine in [South Carolina]," a source said. "They both happened to be in Italy at the same time this past summer, and reconnected after 15 years. They have been together ever since! It's the fairytale Andi always dreamt of, and she has never been happier before in her life."
According to this insider, Blaine did not watch Andi on The Bachelorette. But fans certainly did. Bachelor Nation first met Andi on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. After deciding to leave the show, the former attorney handed out the roses on season 10 of The Bachelorette later that year. There, she got engaged to Josh Murray. The two announced their breakup in 2015.
Now, it looks like Andi could give her final rose to Blaine. As she recently told Us Weekly, "We've said a lot of things, a lot of cliché phrases like, 'Timing is everything,' 'When you know, you know.'"