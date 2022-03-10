Hayden Christensen Recalls “Special Moment” on Obi-Wan Kenobi Set

Holy snokes! On March 10, Hayden Christensen teased his Darth Vader role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. See what he had to say here!

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 10, 2022 5:36 PMTags
TVEwan McGregorDisneyHayden ChristensenStar WarsCelebrities
Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

It didn't take much force (get it?) to convince Hayden Christensen to join the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi

The highly anticipated limited series, starring Hayden and Ewan McGregor, premieres May 25 on Disney+. But while we wait—lightsaber in hand, of course—Christensen opened up about his role and personal journey back to the dark side. 

In order to get Hayden involved in the project, the series director Deborah Chow went to the 40-year-old actor in person. 

"Deborah came up and we spent the day chatting," Hayden told Entertainment Weekly. "She told me a little bit about the project and her vision for it, and I just thought that it sounded wonderful. I was very excited to come back."

While slipping back into Darth Vader's suit "was very surreal," Hayden says another moment hit him even harder: Seeing Ewan return to his original role.

"The first time that I saw Ewan as Obi-Wan again," Hayden said, "that was a very special moment for me, and one that I'll remember for a very, very long time."

photos
First Look Images of Obi-Wan Kenobi

 So, what do we have to look forward to as they reprise their iconic roles? 

"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader," according to the series description. 

Deborah explained that though it "was conceived as a limited series," it is "one big story with a beginning, middle, and end."

"The approach has always been that it is one full story," she continued in the same interview

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

And the remaining Jedi are fleeing. 

"The Empire is in the ascendancy," series writer Joby Harold added. "All the horrors that come with the Empire are being made manifest throughout the galaxy, so everything that was in the prequels has crumbled. The Jedi order are being all but wiped out, and those Jedi that have survived are on the run and they're in hiding."

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25 on Disney+.

Trending Stories

1

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson

3

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Welcomed Baby No. 2

4

Survivor's First Castaway Sent Home After Shocking Reveal

5

Amanda Bynes Reveals Progress on Removing Her Heart Face Tattoo

Latest News

Meet Your New Favorite Law & Order: Organized Crime Bad Guy

This Khloe Kardashian & Emily Simpson Interaction Will Make Your Day

Don't Miss These 15 New Adds to Lululemon's Sale Section

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Shares Struggle With Eating Disorder

See Lizzie McGuire’s Jake Thomas Recreates His Iconic Dance

Exclusive

Gigi Hadid Debuts Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Denise Richards Sends Love to Daughter Sami on Her 18th Birthday