Hayden Christensen Recalls “Special Moment” on Obi-Wan Kenobi Set

It didn't take much force (get it?) to convince Hayden Christensen to join the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The highly anticipated limited series, starring Hayden and Ewan McGregor, premieres May 25 on Disney+. But while we wait—lightsaber in hand, of course—Christensen opened up about his role and personal journey back to the dark side.

In order to get Hayden involved in the project, the series director Deborah Chow went to the 40-year-old actor in person.

"Deborah came up and we spent the day chatting," Hayden told Entertainment Weekly. "She told me a little bit about the project and her vision for it, and I just thought that it sounded wonderful. I was very excited to come back."

While slipping back into Darth Vader's suit "was very surreal," Hayden says another moment hit him even harder: Seeing Ewan return to his original role.

"The first time that I saw Ewan as Obi-Wan again," Hayden said, "that was a very special moment for me, and one that I'll remember for a very, very long time."