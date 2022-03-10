Pete Davidson's Mom Has the Sweetest Reaction to News of His Upcoming TV Show

Watch : Is Pete Davidson Going to SPACE?!

Sorry, Kim, Pete Davidson's mom is still his No. 1 fan.

Amy Davidson took to Instagram to cheer on the Saturday Night Live comedian as Deadline reported that he's set to star in a series based on his own life. The mother of two shared a photo of the article, adding a blue heart sticker in ultimate mom fashion.

According to Deadline, the Staten Island native will tackle the lead role in the series, tentatively titled Bupkis. The outlet described the show, helmed by SNL creator Lorne Michaels' production company Broadway Video, as a "raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life," adding, "It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."

The outlet also reported that, like Pete's past projects, Bupkis will be an "unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated" show. So don't plan on watching this with your family.