Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Once is chance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is a trend.

If you've been considering getting bangs lately, here is your sign: Several stars debuted face-framing pieces this week, including Dua Lipa, Lucy Hale and Chrishell Stause, who said she was kicking off her "Heidi Klum" era. Clearly, fringe is in for spring.

Plus, Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley chopped her hair, debuting a gamine pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week, while Diplo also switched up his look ahead of the new season, unveiling a bold blue 'do, and Willow Smith showed off her massive arm tattoo that we need to discuss at the Red Table ASAP.

Oh, and did we mention Gigi Hadid underwent her most dramatic hair transformation ever, going platinum blonde? E! News has the exclusive details on her new look.