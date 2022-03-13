Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Three stars debuted bangs this week, while Willow Smith showed off a new tattoo and Diplo was feeling blue. Oh, and Gigi Hadid went platinum blonde and you have to see the dramatic transformation.

Once is chance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is a trend.

If you've been considering getting bangs lately, here is your sign: Several stars debuted face-framing pieces this week, including Dua Lipa, Lucy Hale and Chrishell Stause, who said she was kicking off her "Heidi Klum" era. Clearly, fringe is in for spring.

Plus, Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley chopped her hair, debuting a gamine pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week, while Diplo also switched up his look ahead of the new season, unveiling a bold blue 'do, and Willow Smith showed off her massive arm tattoo that we need to discuss at the Red Table ASAP.

Oh, and did we mention Gigi Hadid underwent her most dramatic hair transformation ever, going platinum blonde? E! News has the exclusive details on her new look. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

OM-Gigi!

The 26-year-old supermodel was almost unrecognizable as she passed through a New York City airport on March 10. The mom of 18-month-old daughter Khai sported freshly dyed platinum locks, much lighter than the darker color she showcased on the runways at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

To achieve her blonde ambition, Hadid enlisted the help of her longtime colorist Keith Shore of the Sally Hershberger NoMad salon in New York City. He told E! News that the process took five hours.

"Gigi is like a dark blonde, so it happens with a little bit more ease," he said. Still, he had to take care to preserve the health of her tresses, Shore said. "It's a bleaching process, and it's very layered and a bit of a complicated thing. Because of bleaching hair, you can't overlap bleach on top of bleached hair really, or it will break."

For more intel on Hadid's dramatic new 'do, check out the rest of our exclusive interview with Shore here.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star said auf Wiedersehen to her old hairstyle and hello to her "Heidi Klum era" bangs.

Stause debuted her new style on Instagram on March 6, and acknowledged some of her followers might be skeptical about her latest transformation. 

"Ok many of you have asked me about the bangs," the 40-year-old Dancing With the Stars vet wrote alongside a series of pics showcasing her fresh tresses. "Are they real..?"

The answer? "Well, at first they weren't 'cause I was just testing it out," Stause said in a video. "And now, I committed." 

Although, it's understandable if fans initially questioned whether the real estate agent actually got bangs. After all, she did walk the red carpet at the December People's Choice Awards with jaw-dropping brunette strands (a dramatic change from her signature blonde locks), and later shared she was wearing a wig.

Dua Lipa, Intsagram
Dua Lipa

This lewk had us levitating. 

Dua Lipa decided to debut a new 'do during her March 5 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, showing off her trendy piece-y bangs afterwards on Instagram.

The 26-year-old singer's face-framing fringe was cut by hairstylist Chris Appleton, who also posted a pic of the transformation, writing, "bang bang."

Last summer, the Future Nostalgia star also tested out bangs, with Appleton giving her longer, wispy pieces.

Instagram/Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale

Another celeb, another new set of bangs.

The Pretty Little Liars alum showed off her wispy fringe on Instagram on March 7, posting two photos of her new look with the caption, "more bang for your buck." The 32-year-old actress tagged her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess, adding the crown emoji next to her handle.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Daisy Ridley

Hey, look at this major change for Rey.

The Star Wars alum unveiled a pixie cut with short wispy bangs while attending several shows during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. The 29-year-old British actress previously sported a shoulder-skimming bob before debuting her drastic hair transformation, proving the force is strong with her no matter her hair length.

Instagram/Diplo
Diplo

Someone's feeling blue. 

The DJ revealed his colorful hairstyle on Instagram on March 4, captioning the mirror selfie, "Frank River or Dank Ocean?" 

But some of the 43-year-old artists friends had already weighed in on his new hue, with Diplo sharing responses from them and followers in the same Instagram slideshow, including digs like "White Balvin" and "Papa Smurf." 

A few days later, he continued to poke fun at his cerulean hair, including an image of a Fun Dip stick covered in teal sugar in another carousel of photos.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images, Instagram
Willow Smith

The 21-year-old singer surprised fans on social media after recently debuting some major ink on her arm. "My manzz @rayjtattoo did it again," Smith wrote in a March 2 Instagram post alongside a photo of the body art, giving a shout-out to tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez at Body Electric Tattoo Shop in Los Angeles.

As for the design, Jimenez described it in his own Instagram post as a hand "reaching into the cosmos," and it starts at Smith's shoulder and goes down her arm. "Ur the best!!" the Red Table Talk cohost wrote in the comments section. 

