T3 Hair Tools Sale: Last Day to Save 65% On Bestselling Hair Dryers, Flat Irons, Curling Irons & More

Can you can watch all of the hair tutorials on the internet, but if you don't have quality hair tools, you're just not going to achieve the styles that you desire. Using the right hair tools really does make a difference. Nevertheless, most of us don't have an unlimited hair care budget. However, there's a major sale happening at T3 right now.
You can get bestselling, highly effective hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, hot rollers, and more for 65% off! These are definitely worth the purchase. I have used the T3 Featherweight dryer for years. I got the compact hair dryer for travel too. I'm so devoted to the Singlepass Luxe flat iron that I bought an unopened one from a resale site after I accidentally stepped on my beloved hair straightener, which happened to be sold out at the time. And when it was back in stock, I bought an extra one just in case I continue to be just as clumsy. I am just that loyal to this flat iron going on 6 years now.
These are my favorite hair tools for many reasons. This is a sale worth shopping for sure! Check out some of my product recommendations below.
T3 Singlepass Luxe
Here it is! This is the straightener that I swear by. It heats up quickly. It has multiple heat settings. My hair always ends up looking shiny and the style lasts all day long. You can even use this to curl your hair or flip up the ends. You can really do a lot with this one tool.
Another customer said, "Love it. It glides over my hair so smoothly and doesn't snag. It is also pink & pretty. I have long coarser textured hair of normal thickness and it does a good job."
T3 Featherweight 2
Sometimes drying your hair can feel like a workout, especially when you're using a heavy blow dryer. Instead, you need this lightweight dryer that rapidly dries large sections of hair, reducing frizz, and adding shine to your style.
A fan of the product shared, "Wow! I now realize that the only thing better than air drying is blow drying with the featherweight! I love it, hair is super smooth, soft, no frizz... such a huge and noticeable difference from first use. I was actually not aware how badly my old hair dryer was frying my hair until i tried this! No more blasts of hot air. The cold air button makes the hair shiny. Unbelievable! Thank you!"
T3 Featherweight Compact
As someone with a tendency to overpack, I love bringing this compact hair dryer on trips. It's foldable and small, but it delivers the results of a full-size hair dryer with shiny, frizz-free tresses that last all day long.
A shopper gushed, "Small hairdryer, big results! I have a larger T3 hair dryer that I purchased at Costco a while back and was very pleased with it. Decided to splurge on the smaller version when it went on sale so that I could use it after swimming and for an upcoming trip to Europe. I wasn't expecting it to be as good as the full size hair dryer and have to say that I was very pleasantly surprised. I think I actually prefer it! It's so much easier to use and leaves my hair looking just as good as the full size version."
T3 Softtouch Compact Finger Diffuser
Dry your hair and maintain its natural texture with this diffuser that brings volume and definition to your curls, waves, and coils while decreasing the frizz. The diffuser is vented to gently distribute heat while it lifts and separates your strands. It's compatible with the T3 Featherweight Compact.
A customer raved, "Best Diffuser! This little attachment is awesome! Disburses the heat and air perfect so my curls get dry and spirals them without blowing them around! Love T3 diffusers!"
T3 Singlepass Curl 1.25'
T3 describes this as a "one and done" curling iron. It has 5 heat settings and a CeraGloss Barrel, which gives your hair smooth, soft curls. It's a lightweight iron that's easy to use and it has a SmartTwist Dial, which makes it easy to change the temperature while you use it. Use this to create so many styles from classic, more polished curls to tousled waves.
A hair stylist gushed, "The best iron I've ever used! This is the absolute best curling iron I have ever laid hands on in my 8 year career as a hair stylist. The midnight blue color with gold accents is stunning, the simplicity of how you turn the settings on at the bottom with a twist and the amazing shine and hold this iron creates is just unbelievable! Don't hesitate, buy it!!!"
T3 Source In-line Set- Filtered In-line Showerhead + 2 Replacement Filters
It might not be something you think about very often, but the quality of your water can have a major effect on how your hair looks and feels. Purify your water with this chrome filter that T3 says removes 95 percent of chlorine and other impurities. If you think your shower's hard water has had a negative impact on your hair and skin, a filter like this might be a total game changer for you.
T3 Hot Rollers With Clips
If you have the T3 Hot Rollers Set, but there just aren't enough rollers for your liking, get a couple of extra. As soon as you put one in your hair, add another to the tray and it will heat up as you style your trands.
"Best hot rollers ever," a shopper raved, "I love T3 rollers - they get the job done in record time. They heat up quickly and get hot enough but not too hot." Another said, "I need a second set and tried other brands but end up going back to my T3 Hot Rollers!!"
—Originally published Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:18 AM PT.