Here's What Happened When Dakota Johnson Crashed a Stranger's Wedding

Dakota Johnson had a bride and groom confused when she crashed their wedding ceremony. Keep scrolling to find out what happened.

No RSVP? No problem for Dakota Johnson.
 
During a game of "Never Have I Ever" with W Magazine, published on March 10, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress shared that she has crashed a few weddings in her day. 
 
"I feel like I've done that a lot," she said. "It's like one of my number one hobbies."
 
And Dakota, 32, wasn't just sitting in the background blending in with the guests. The How to Be Single actress partook in some of the festivities. "There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair," she continued. "And they were just like, ‘What are you doing here?'"
 
Though Dakota wasn't on the wedding's official guest list, maybe she'll soon be able to put together her own guest list if her relationship with Chris Martin continues to flourish. 
 
The couple—who began dating in 2017—usually opt to keep things regarding their relationship very low-key. However, the two have been spotted out on several occasions.

Most recently, Dakota and the Coldplay vocalist hit up Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. on March 2 to celebrate Chris' 45th birthday. An eyewitness told E! News that the pair was seen "packing on some PDA" during their Disney adventure. 
 
While the couple has been spending some time out in public, they would rather be in the comfort of their own homes. Last December, Dakota opened up about spending quality time with Chris during an interview with Elle UK

"We've been together for quite a while," the actress told the outlet. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

