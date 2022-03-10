Delilah Hamlin Steps Out for Dinner With Jack Nicholson's Son Ray After Eyal Booker Breakup

After her recent split from Love Island star Eyal Booker, Delilah Hamlin may be wading into new waters.
On March 9, the 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was seen stepping out for dinner with Jack Nicholson's son, Ray Nicholson. For their nighttime outing, the model and the 30-year-old actor, whose mom is actress Rebecca Broussard, grabbed a bite to eat in Santa Monica, California.
According to an eyewitness, when the two arrived, Delilah sat in the passenger seat of Ray's car. And when they left together a few hours later, she seemed to be "in great spirits."
So perhaps her love life is on an upswing a little less than two months after she and her boyfriend of two years, Eyal Booker, called it quits?
In mid-January, a source confirmed to E! News that Delilah was kicking off the new year as a single lady. According to a second insider, Delilah initiated the split. "She just wants time to reconnect with herself and prioritize her health," the insider noted, adding that "it wasn't a messy breakup but was definitely sad for both of them."
And although Delilah's family "really loved Eyal," per the second insider, they "respect her decision and are proud of her for moving forward." As the insider put it, "Everyone wants her to be happy and in a good place."
In November 2021, Delilah—who has been candid about her mental health—opened up about suffering an accidental overdose. At the time, she revealed that she had to seek help after her body became "dependent" on Xanax, which was among the medications she said were prescribed to her by a doctor. This past February, Delilah shared that she was celebrating six months of sobriety.
"2021, You changed my life," she wrote in a New Year's Day Instagram post. "You broke me. But thank you for pushing me to do things I would have never been able to do. Thank you for all of the opportunities you've given me. Thank you for showing me disease so I could be at ease instead. Thank you to everyone who was on this journey with me. What a transformative year it has been."