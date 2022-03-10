Delilah Hamlin Steps Out for Dinner With Jack Nicholson's Son Ray After Eyal Booker Breakup

Watch : See Lisa Rinna & Daughters Strutting Down the Catwalk at NYFW

After her recent split from Love Island star Eyal Booker, Delilah Hamlin may be wading into new waters.

On March 9, the 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was seen stepping out for dinner with Jack Nicholson's son, Ray Nicholson. For their nighttime outing, the model and the 30-year-old actor, whose mom is actress Rebecca Broussard, grabbed a bite to eat in Santa Monica, California.

According to an eyewitness, when the two arrived, Delilah sat in the passenger seat of Ray's car. And when they left together a few hours later, she seemed to be "in great spirits."

So perhaps her love life is on an upswing a little less than two months after she and her boyfriend of two years, Eyal Booker, called it quits?



In mid-January, a source confirmed to E! News that Delilah was kicking off the new year as a single lady. According to a second insider, Delilah initiated the split. "She just wants time to reconnect with herself and prioritize her health," the insider noted, adding that "it wasn't a messy breakup but was definitely sad for both of them."