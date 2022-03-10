The Fate of Nick Cannon's Talk Show Revealed

After less than a year, TV executives have made a major decision about The Nick Cannon Show will get a second season. Check it out here.

Watch: Nick Cannon Compares Himself to Kanye "Ye" West

Nick Cannon's jam-packed schedule is getting slimmed.

After less than a year, The Nick Cannon Show will be coming to an end, with co-presidents of the talk show's producer-distributor, Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein telling E! News in a statement, "It's never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon."

Good thing he still helms several other TV shows, a radio show, has new music and a thriving acting career. Plus, Marcus and Bernstein said they intend "to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season," adding that they "wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures."

The Wild 'N Out host has yet to publicly speak out about the news. E! News reached out to his reps for comment and didn't hear back.

A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

Though Nick's talk show is coming to an end, viewers will still get to see him on MTV's Wild 'N Out and Fox's Masked Singer, which returned for its seventh season on March 9.

This cancellation comes just weeks after Debmar-Mercury announced that The Wendy Williams Show will end after its 14th season. 

The talk show's fate had been in question since September, when Wendy Williams indefinitely stepped back to seek medical treatment. In her absence, multiple celebrities stepped in to guest host, including Sherri Shepherd, whose new show will replace the time slots once occupied by The Wendy Williams Show.

"Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox's Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy," the Debmar-Mercury co-presidents shared. "Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics' segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise."

