Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Welcomed Baby No. 2

There's another baby on board for Grimes and Elon Musk (no SpaceX needed).



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, published March 10, the 33-year-old musician revealed that she and the Tesla CEO, 50, privately welcomed a baby girl recently via surrogacy. During the in-person sit-down, the journalist noted that their second child spilled the beans themselves accidentally when she was heard crying from another room. As Grimes already confirmed beforehand, the pair's 22-month-old son, X Æ A-12 Musk also known as "Baby X" was not home at the time.



As for their baby girl's name, she falls right in line with her brother since Grimes also revealed she goes by the letter "Y."



"Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk," Grimes told the VF reporter through text messages. "Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"