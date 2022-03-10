Chlöe and Halle Bailey Get Real About How They Empower Each Other When “Doubting” Themselves

Watch : Halle Bailey Always Encourages Her "Amazing" Sister Chloe

For Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey, the power of sisterhood is like no other.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the sister duo reflected on the impact they have on each other. Halle opened up about suffering with imposter syndrome as she navigates her impressive singing and acting career, noting that Chlöe's encouragement helps her through.

"It just feels so surreal to be doing meetings [with] all these people that I'm such big fans of and sometimes you feel like you have imposter syndrome," said Halle, who will soon play princess Ariel on the big screen. "Chlöe was lifting my spirits up the other day like, ‘No, you're meant to be in there too.' I think that's just so powerful and so special to have someone like her in my life where she can just remind me of that."

Halle continued, saying that Chlöe helped shape her even when they were younger.

"My sister empowers me every day just by being herself and watching how hard she works," Halle said. "I think that I've always had a great example in her growing up of what I would like to be and what impact I would want to have on people.