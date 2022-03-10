The Dropout: Shop the Exact Lipstick Shade Amanda Seyfried Wore as Elizabeth Holmes

Bring the drama to date night or an investor meeting with this ultra-pigmented Lancôme lipstick.

Amanda Seyfried, The DropoutBeth Dubber/Hulu

A bold red lip is often associated with powerful and confident women, but thanks to The Dropout, rouge has a scandalous new meaning.

In addition to green juices and black turtlenecks, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was known for her signature red lipstick among other things. To achieve the scandalous pout, The Dropout's head makeup artist Jorjee Douglas used Lancôme's Rouge Drama Ink Lipstick in shades "French Touch" and "French Bisou" on Amanda Seyfried, who plays the disgraced founder in the new hit Hulu series. 

Not only was the color combination and intentional ragged application of the liquid lipstick brilliant for depicting Holmes onscreen, but the non-drying, semi-matte, ultra-pigmented lipstick required little upkeep on set and didn't smudge when Seyfried had to wear a mask. We don't know about you, but keeping lipstick intact while repping a mask is a true art form.

If you're currently binge-watching The Dropout like us and finding yourself wanting to add a dramatic flare to your makeup routine, scroll below to get the Lancôme lipsticks for yourself!

Rouge Drama Ink Lipstick - French Touch

Thanks to a teardrop applicator, you can apply this ultra-pigmented lipstick with ease. 

$28
Lancôme

Rouge Drama Ink Lipstick - French Bisou

Unlike other matte lipsticks, this one offers an ultra-thin, weightless feel and it's infused with rose extract to keep lips soft and hydrated.

$28
Lancôme

