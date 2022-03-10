2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 13 Cute & Trendy Tops You Need This Year

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With Stagecoach and Coachella coming closer each day, it doesn't hurt to get your shopping done as soon as possible. We brought you the hands-free bags you'll want to carry, must-have shoes and boots that are both chic and comfy, trendy jewelry pieces you'll want to accessorize with and the dresses that'll help you beat the heat in style. Now, we've got the must-have tops you'll want to pack on your trip to Stagecoach and Coachella this year. We even got some insight from celebrity stylist and TV personality, Cindy Conroy, on the trendiest colors and styles for 2022.

The good news is, there are "no hard and fast ruled to being desert paradise chic," Cindy told E! News. When it comes to putting together the right Stagecoach or Coachella outfit, she said to "have fun" and "wear whatever speaks to you." Music festivals are your opportunity to showcase your own sense of style, whether that's a sporty look, beach vixen-inspired or classy bohemia.

When it comes to tops, Cindy said we'll see a "skyrocketing amount" of varied styles that are all trendy, but so different. "So play as you will," she said.