You’ll Burn for This Peek Inside Rege-Jean Page and Emily Brown’s Rare Night Out

Lady Whistledown, did you see this? Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and his girlfriend Emily Brown were the diamond couple of the season when they stepped out for a rare public date night.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 10, 2022 1:47 AMTags
CouplesCelebritiesBridgerton

Regé-Jean Page and girlfriend, Emily Brown are still burning for each other.

The former Bridgerton star and the soccer player were the talk of the ton when they arrived hand-in-hand to the Dunhill GQ Pre-BAFTA filmmakers dinner in London on Wednesday, March 9. Regé-Jean looked dapper as always wearing a traditional black tuxedo, styled with a crispy white dress shirt, black tie and black loafers, while Emily shined in a glamorous, gold metallic slip dress and strappy sandals.

The couple—who first sparked rumors in February of 2021—have only been seen out together on a few rare occasions, much to Lady Whistledown's dismay. Back in October, they turned heads as they attended a screening of Macbeth at the London Film Festival wearing coordinated velvet ensembles. The month before, the pair showed up hand-in-hand to the 2021 British GQ Men Of The Year Awards, officially making their public debut as a couple.

Bridgerton fans will have to settle for following Regé-Jean's off-screen romance for now as the actor will not be reprising his role as the Duke of Hastings in the second season of Netflix's hit Regency-era drama, premiering March 25. 

 

TheImageDirect.com

According to showrunner Shonda Rhimes, he declined her invite to return.

"Rightfully, he said, ‘I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I'm good!'" Shonda recalled in a November interview with Variety. "And I don't blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

While Regé-Jean may not be returning to Bridgerton, his Netflix projects continue. The Emmy-nominated actor will appear alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the upcoming thriller The Gray Man, set to premiere on the streaming service later this summer.

