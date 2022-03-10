Kelly Rizzo Feels Like She’s in “Weird New Universe” After Bob Saget’s Death

Two months after her husband Bob Saget was found dead, Kelly Rizzo is learning to navigate a world without him, a world where time feels surreal.

Mar 10, 2022
CouplesCelebritiesBob Saget
Watch: Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

Kelly Rizzo is learning to navigate life without Bob Saget.

In a March 9 Instagram post, Kelly shared a photo of her and Bob overlooking Los Angeles, using the caption to reflect on the two months since the actor's sudden passing.

"I've experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time," Kelly wrote. "You count the weeks, and the months, they're strange and surreal milestones."

"How can it be 2 months without you??," she continued. "But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it's all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey."

Back in January, the Full House alum was found dead in his Florida hotel room. In a Feb. 9 statement obtained by E! News, Bob's family shared the cause of death was a head trauma, noting that no drugs or alcohol were involved in his passing.

photos
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo: Romance Rewind

Now, Kelly, who he wed in 2018, is making an effort to embrace the legacy he's left behind.

Instagram

"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob," she shared in a March 1 Instagram Story. "He thought he was pretty well-liked, I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that."

