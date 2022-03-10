Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Her Controversial Take on Clayton Echard's Fantasy Suite Fiasco

Watch : "Bachelor" Clayton Echard's MESSY Breakup With Susie Evans

If there's anyone who can relate to what Clayton Echard is currently going through, it's Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Bachelor Nation alum took to her Instagram Story after the Tuesday, March 8, episode to defend the former footballer for his handling of the Fantasy Suites and Susie Evans' departure. Susie left the show after finding out that Clayton had been intimate with the other two finalists, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, prior to her own Fantasy Suite date with the Bachelor.

"When you're in that position, you are making a life-altering decision," Kaitlyn said. "You genuinely fall in love with more [than one] person, so why would you not be intimate with more than one person when you're trying to find the person to spend the rest of your life with?"

She added, "Why do we judge so hard on this?"

She even suggested that Susie was in the wrong, saying, "These women should have had that conversation before the fantasy suite, like, 'Hey, this is either OK with me or it's not.' And if you've set those boundaries, then that's a much different story."