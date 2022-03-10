Celebrate National Meatball Day With Top Chef Antonia Lofaso

Watch: Celebrate Meatball Day With "Top Chef" Antonia Lofaso
It's National Meatball Day and what better way to celebrate than learning how to make the best meatballs in town with "Top Chef" star Antonia Lofaso! The Chef and Owner of Scopa Italian Roots is showing Justin Sylvester and Tia Carrere how to make her grandmother's meatball recipe. Chef Lofaso explains that the secret to her delicious meatballs is the panade she starts with that acts as a thickening agent. Let's get cooking!
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 lbs of ground beef
- 2 tbsp of chopped garlic
- 4 slices of cubed white bread, crusts removed
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 2 eggs
- 4 tbsp of chopped parsley
- 1 1/2 cups of grated Locatelli (Pecorino Romano) cheese
- 2 tbsp of kosher salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees before you begin.
- Mix eggs with cream and pour over the bread until soft.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together all other ingredients, then add bread mixture.
- Portion and roll meatballs to approximately 3 ounces each.
- Cook meatballs in the oven for 12-15 minutes.
- Warm up tomato sauce while meatballs are in the oven.
- Once meatballs are fully cooked, add to tomato sauce.
- Place your favorite pasta into a bowl and top with sauce and 3 meatballs.
- Finish with freshly grated parmesan cheese and basil chiffonade.