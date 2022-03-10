NCIS and Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : "Bones & "NCIS" Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Almost four months after Heath Freeman's passing, the actor's cause of death has been revealed.

Freeman—who appeared on shows like Bones, NCIS and Raising the Bar—died of an accidental overdose, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner report obtained by TMZ.

Per the report, he was discovered unresponsive in his bed with a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam (generic Xanax) in his system. The report also said the latter two types of pills were found in his home. His death was ruled an accident.

Freeman died in November 2021 at age 41.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," his manager said in a statement to E! News at the time. "A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

The manager noted that Freeman "was extremely proud of his recent film work"—which included Terror on the Prairie, 12 Mighty Orphans and The Seventh Day—"and was very excited for the next chapter of his career."

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever," the star's manager continued. "May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."