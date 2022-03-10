Apparently We've Been Contouring All Wrong, But TikTok's New Contour Filter Will Help You Get It Right

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Thanks to TikTok we learn so much about beauty from which products are worth trying to beauty hacks that surprisingly work. Now, TikTok is helping us perfect the art of contouring with their new face contour filter which shows you exactly where you should be applying contour.

If you're thinking, "I've been contouring for years, I think I know what I'm doing," you may want to give the filter a try regardless. Instead of putting contour right under the cheekbone, which is what many of us have been taught, the TikTok filter makes you apply it higher up on the face to give you a much more lifted look.

Makeup artists, Mikayla Nogueira and NikkieTutorials, tried the filter and even questioned the placement of it. But after trying it, they were completely shocked at the results. Nikkie wrote it "changes everything," while Mikayla said she was happy the filter exists. In fact, she posted a video where she contoured one side of her face with the filter and the other without and said, "the filter side genuinely looks better."