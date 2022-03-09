Dylan O’Brien Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to Be in the Teen Wolf Movie

Watch : Who Will Return for "Teen Wolf" Reboot?

No more werewolf drama for Dylan O'Brien.

The Teen Wolf alum revealed in a recent interview with Variety that he decided not to revive the role of Stiles Stilinski in Paramount+'s upcoming film follow-up of the MTV franchise.

"It was a difficult decision," Dylan told Variety. "A lot went into it."

He said the supernatural teen drama was the first big project he ever did and that "so many people there are extremely dear to me."

The TV show centered on Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, and Stiles was his best friend, who helped him accept his new reality as a werewolf. Being the son of the neighborhood Sheriff, Stiles also accompanied Scott in investigating mysterious happenings in Beacon Hills.

Scott could likely still use Stiles' help in the upcoming film, which fast-forwards the teen wolf's story, but, says Dylan, the development of the movie "happened very fast" and it was too difficult to make it work.