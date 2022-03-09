Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Takes Sweet Revenge on a Man for Sending “Unsolicited” Dick Pics

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

Don't send Chrishell Stause nudes. You've been warned.

On Wednesday, March 9, the Selling Sunset star, 40, asked fans to stop messaging her nude photos of themselves and warned that those who do should be prepared for embarrassment.

"PSA: I don't love opening DM's to unsolicited [eggplant emoji] pics (NO ONE DOES)," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So I sent it to a guys mom today."

In fact, Chrishell revealed, it was actually surprisingly easy to track down the man's mother online, in part because "he had just tagged her for International Woman's Day" on his own post. Talk about irony.

However, the real estate agent, who split with her ex Jason Oppenheimer last December, revealed that she did help out the man's unsuspecting mother just a little bit. She added that she "respectfully used ‘[poop emoji]' to cover some for her sake" so that it wasn't a complete shock when she opened up the message later.