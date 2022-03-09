Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Takes Sweet Revenge on a Man for Sending “Unsolicited” Dick Pics

Don't send Chrishell Stause nudes. You've been warned.
On Wednesday, March 9, the Selling Sunset star, 40, asked fans to stop messaging her nude photos of themselves and warned that those who do should be prepared for embarrassment.
"PSA: I don't love opening DM's to unsolicited [eggplant emoji] pics (NO ONE DOES)," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So I sent it to a guys mom today."
In fact, Chrishell revealed, it was actually surprisingly easy to track down the man's mother online, in part because "he had just tagged her for International Woman's Day" on his own post. Talk about irony.
However, the real estate agent, who split with her ex Jason Oppenheimer last December, revealed that she did help out the man's unsuspecting mother just a little bit. She added that she "respectfully used ‘[poop emoji]' to cover some for her sake" so that it wasn't a complete shock when she opened up the message later.
And, if people still want to take their chances, well, they can prepare to face Chrishell's wrath.
Sharing a sunglasses emoji, the real estate agent cheekily ended her post by adding, "I will send them to your mom or your sister or wife or gf."
Back in December, Jason spoke out about the end of his romantic relationship with his co-star.
"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason he said on social media. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."
He gave some insight on the reason for the split by adding, "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."
Chrishell later explained just how authentic their love story actually was, sharing in her book Under Construction that she felt she could be "100 percent myself."
