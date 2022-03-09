Tom Hanks Transforms Into Geppetto in Magical Pinocchio Live-Action First Look

When you wish upon a star, what do you get?
Apparently, a sneak peek of Tom Hanks as Geppetto. On March 9, Disney+ released a first look of its upcoming all-new live action Pinocchio, which stars Hanks as the woodcarver we all know and love, who builds and treats the puppet as if he were his own son. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, will be a "retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy," according to the movie's description.
Along with Hanks, the A-list cast includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio's guide and "conscience," Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, Lorraine Bracco as new character Sofia the Seagull and Luke Evans as The Coachman.
The Jackie Levine and Jack Rapke–executive produced film is set to premiere on Disney+ this September.
From his gray curly hair to his unruly mustache, Hanks makes a very convincing impoverished carpenter! The Oscar winner has clearly embraced the role made famous in Disney's animated 1940 version.
And we have been patiently waiting for this first look for quite a while. It's been rumored that Hanks would play the toymaker since 2018 and the remake was first confirmed back in December 2020. The same day, Disney+ announced Peter Pan & Wendy, a London-set remake of 1953's Peter Pan, starring Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook, which premieres this year.
We'd say we weren't excited to finally watch Pinocchio, but then our noses would grow 10 sizes!