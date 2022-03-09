Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang Shares What's In Her Bag

We included these products chosen by Olivia Liang because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get excited because Kung Fu returns for its second season on the CW tonight. Ahead of the show's premiere, star Olivia Liang talked to E! News about what we can expect from Season 2. The actress said, "This season has been cranked up to level 10. You will fall in love with these characters even more than you already do, and when they hurt (which will be a lot this season) you will hurt a lot. The love is deeper, the fight scenes are more vicious, and the stakes are life and death."
In addition to dishing on the new season, Olivia Liang shared the must-have products that she keeps in her bag. Keep on scrolling to learn more about all of her favorites.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
E!: Your Kung Fu role is very active. Are there any long-lasting beauty products that the makeup artists have used on set that you now use in your real life?
OL: We started using Urban Decay's setting spray and now my makeup is immovable!!! I use that whenever I need to set my makeup now so that I don't get raccoon eyes from my mascara.
This spray has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 594.8K+ Sephora "loves," and 16,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials.
Thayer's Alcohol-Free Unscented Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
OL: Thayer's Witch Hazel toner!
This toner has 59,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Duo
E!: What's is your go-to drugstore beauty/grooming product?
OL: My go-to drugstore products are anything from Hero Cosmetics. I especially rely on their pimple patches. I have a bad habit of picking at any blemishes and their patches pull double duty with clearing the blemishes but also preventing me from touching them.
These patches have 62,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chloe Woody Canvas Logo Tote Bag
"A gift from my mama for Season 2 of Kung Fu! It fits everything because I definitely don't travel light."
Rifle Paper Co. Planner
"I am obsessed with planners. I treat them like a diary so that I can look back every year and know exactly what I did that day. I have planners going all the way back to 2011 and they are the first thing I'd grab in a house fire."
Zebra Pen Mildliner 5-Pack Fluorescent, Multicolors
"Last year I read Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong. It's a great book and I highly recommend, but funny enough one of the lines that stood out to me the most was something like 'I have a sensual relationship to stationary.' The is how I feel. These highlighters make script reading more fun."
Apple iPad Air
"I read all my scripts on this little guy and make all my notes. I also keep it around in case we have a Zoom table read and I left my laptop at home."
E!: What is a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
OL: Hand cream! I'm always looking to moisturize, and my recent favorite is the Le Labo Hand Pomade.
Le Labo Hand Pomade
"Always need hand cream since my hands are still recovering from my barista days and it smells sooooo good."
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
"This is my perfume in a mini size so that I can do a little afternoon pick-me-up spritz."
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
"This lip mask is the best." This mask has 134.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle
"It's got a built in filter!!!!! Technology!!!!"
This water bottle comes in multiple colors and it has 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Saje Essential Oils
"These oils give me the boost I need when we're working long hours on set."
Apple AirPods Pro
"These are essential for the commute to work. It's about 40 minutes one way and I gotta be able to listen to my podcasts! I love The Daily, Smart-less, and anything about murder."
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
"Right now I'm reading through the Harry Potter books! So I've got Chamber of Secrets with me."
Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera (1 Pack)
"Eddie Liu inspired me last season with his disposable, so I'm doing one this season as well for the memories."
