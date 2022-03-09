This Love Is Blind Editing Error Has Fans Questioning Reality

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS

Love Is Blind may have a few magic tricks up its sleeve.

In episode eight of the dating show's second season, there seemed to be an editing mishap that TikTok user @straightouttaperu pointed out. In the scene, Sal Perez made shrimp stir fry for a date with fiancée Mallory Zapata. As they sat together at the table with drinks and plates piled with food, the user noticed that the amount of stir fry on their plates changes mid-way through their intense conversation.

The user narrated over the video, saying, "Her's is kinda half empty, but just wait."

As Mallory discussed where they stand in their relationship, the TikToker points to the plates as the shot cuts to a new angle. "Gone!" the fan explained. "Gone! His food is gone."

As the conversation continues, the plates vary in food amounts. In a split second, the food is there, then gone, then there again. "That was one fluid conversation," the TikToker said. "How did that even just happen?"

The user wrote, "Im convinced this whole show is cut up clips."