Ariana Grande Offers Rare Glimpse Inside Her Home Life With Husband Dalton Gomez

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date

For Ariana Grande, home is wherever her people are!

In a series of Instagram photos and videos captioned, "home is wherever these humans (and dogs) happen to be :)," the "Thank U, Next" singer, 28, gave fans a rare look into what her home life with her pets, friends and husband Dalton Gomez is like.

In one photo, Dalton—Ariana's husband since May 2021—was seen holding up their dog. Other images consisted of Ariana's close friends—Aaron Gross, Courtney Chipolone, Doug Middlebrook and Elizabeth Gillies, who previously co-starred with the Yours Truly singer on the hit show Victorious.

Though Ariana and the real estate broker usually keep their marriage private, this new post comes just weeks after she gave fans a peek into how she and her husband spent Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 16, the "7 Rings" singer posted a rare image of the two, dressed up and sharing a kiss in the moonlight.