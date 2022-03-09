Why a Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Engagement Is "Not Coming Soon"

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are in no rush to put a ring on it.
A source close to Kendall exclusively tells E! News that while the pair are deeply committed to each other, engagement is not a priority.
"Kendall and Devin's relationship is going strong, but they are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot," the source tells E! News.
According to the insider, Kendall, 26, doesn't have a ring or an extravagant wedding on her mind but rather, is satisfied with the state of their relationship.
"Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl and doesn't even care about having a huge elaborate wedding," the source shared. "She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now."
As for their current relationship dynamic? The source explained that Kendall is a very independent woman, so their busy schedules work for them. The insider added that when she and the Phoenix Suns NBA player are in the same city, they spend lots of time together.
"Devin likes to do little things for Kendall to make sure she is appreciated and loved and it warms her heart," the source said. "They have a sweet relationship, and the family loves seeing them together and seeing her happy."
Kendall and Devin, 25, started dating in 2020 and celebrated their official anniversary last June. At the time, Devin shared a video at a lake view restaurant and a few photos from a trip they took to Sedona, Ariz. on his Instagram Story, captioning them, "365 [days]," "52 [weeks]" and "1 [year]."
Throughout their romance, the pair have been known to be quite private. However, Devin recently opened up about their relationship in a March 7 interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying that he doesn't consider dating in the spotlight to be "hard."
"Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now," Devin said. "I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."
E! News has reached out to Kendall and Devin's reps for comment.