Stanley Tucci Shares How Wife Felicity Blunt Helped Him Through Cancer

Love can heal. Just ask Stanley Tucci.

In an interview with People magazine, published March 9, the Oscar-winning actor recalls his three-year cancer battle and the emotional support he received from his wife of 10 years, Felicity Blunt—his Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt's sister—saying, "Felicity's undying attention, affection and encouragement got me through it."

The couple lives in Blunt's native London with their son Matteo, 7, and daughter Emilia, 3. The 61-year-old actor is also a dad to 22-year-old twins Nicolo and Isabel, and daughter Camilla, 20, from his marriage to his first wife Kate, who died of breast cancer in 2009.

After experiencing extreme pain in his jaw, Tucci was diagnosed with cancer at the base of his tongue in 2017. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, telling People, "They couldn't do surgery because the tumor was so big." After his treatment ended in 2018, he slowly regained his ability to eat after previously relying on a feeding tube.