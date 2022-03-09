The Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Sold Out, So Here Are 15 Dupes That Are Just As Good

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When something goes viral on TikTok, you can pretty much guarantee it's going to sell out fast. Sadly, that is the case with the pink slip dress from Zara, which has been called the "perfect pink dress" by TikTok.
A few weeks ago, TikToker Marina Rough (@inchargeofoutfits) posted an unboxing video of the now famous pink dress, which she said was a dress to get if you missed out on the Skims bubblegum pink slip dress.
Since then #zarapinkdress has over 2.1 million views with numerous TikTokers posting videos of them wearing the dress themselves. Many rave over the color, saying it's the perfect shade for spring and summer. Others love how flattering it is, and it seems to work for different body types. Plus, the $60 price tag makes it even sweeter.
When a dress is this good, it's of course, going to sell out. Because of this, we searched for dupes for the Zara pink dress that are just as chic and flattering. Plus, some options are even much more affordable. See our finds below.
Tsher Satin Dress
This dress from Amazon is made of 100% polyester and features lining in the bust. It comes in over 30 colors and patterns, and Amazon reviewers say it makes you feel classy and beautiful. According to one shopper, it's perfect for curves and there's some wiggle room in the hips so you don't have to worry about it ripping if you're dancing or moving around.
Lulus Slink on By Champagne Satin Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress
This pretty pink midi slip dress from Lulus features a high-shine satin construction and a drapey neckline. If you're looking for darker, bolder color, this also comes in magenta.
Lulus Sereno Mauve Pink Satin Cowl Neck Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Lulus' Sereno dress was designed to be "a little bit sassy and a little bit classy." The asymmetrical bodice makes this dress really stand out. According to one Lulus reviewer, it was definitely a head turner.
Michael Costello x Revolve Braxton Dress
The color of this dress is beautiful and the draped neckline and back make it so sexy. Not to mention the side slit. As one Revolve reviewer wrote, "The color of the dress is divine And romantic. The way it fits my body is so elegant and feminine. The fabric is so soft and delicate, very comfortable on my skin." If you don't mind the splurge, it's a great option.
Free People Smoke & Mirrors Maxi Slipdress
Free People's Smoke & Mirrors Maxi Slipdress is so versatile, you can style this in so many ways. According to one Nordstrom Rack shopper, it's so nice they bought it twice.
Sam Edelman Satin Slip Dress
This simple yet chic slip dress from Sam Edelmen comes in three colors: blush, industrial green and slate blue. All three are super pretty and perfect for the spring season. Plus, it's on sale for $40.
ASTR The Label Cowl Slip Midi Dress
According to Nordstrom Rack shoppers, this sexy slinky midi dress from ASTR is super flattering. One shopper said it's great for someone with curves and a larger chest, while another said it hangs on the body "very nicely."
Flounce London Asymmetric Satin Midi Slip Dress in Blush Pink
This cute option from Flounce London is said to be "most grammable." The v-neck and asymmetric hem make this super chic. We can totally see this getting all the compliments.
Camila Coelho Arnoldo Midi Dress
We love the color of the Arnoldo Midi Dress from Camila Coelho. It features an adjustable back tie closure, as well as a hidden back zipper. Overall, the dress is absolutely gorgeous.
Topshop Satin Midi Slip Dress in Blush
If you want a dress that's a little longer than the rest, you may want to consider this pretty blush option from Topshop.
Resa Berri Dress
Numerous Revolve reviewers love the Resa Berri Dress. Many say this dress is classy, flattering and so comfortable to wear. They also say it looks much more expensive than it is.
Bebe Bias Satin Slip Dress
Bebe's Bias satin slip dress is said to be silky smooth and versatile. The rose pink is gorgeous, and it's also on sale for over 60% off. We love a good deal on trendy fashion finds!
Superdown Billie Drape Midi Dress
Superdown's Billie Drape Midi Dress is super chic and classy, it's no wonder why Revolve shoppers rate this highly. Sizes range from XXS to XL, and it comes in blush, dusty blue and green.
Line & Dot Makena Midi Dress
If you want to go bold, the Makena Midi Dress from Line & Dot is a great option. It's fully lined and features crisscross back straps with a tie closure. According to Revolve reviews, the adjustable straps make it easier to work for your shape and it gets a ton of compliments.
Xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress
If you're looking for an affordable dupe, look no further than this satin cocktail dress from Amazon. It has over 4,800 five-star reviews, comes in a variety of colors including hot pink, black and gold. It's also on sale for $25.
Looking for more great things to shop today? Sliv Your Best Life With Paris Hilton's Quay Eyewear Collection.