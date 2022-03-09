The Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Sold Out, So Here Are 15 Dupes That Are Just As Good

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When something goes viral on TikTok, you can pretty much guarantee it's going to sell out fast. Sadly, that is the case with the pink slip dress from Zara, which has been called the "perfect pink dress" by TikTok.

A few weeks ago, TikToker Marina Rough (@inchargeofoutfits) posted an unboxing video of the now famous pink dress, which she said was a dress to get if you missed out on the Skims bubblegum pink slip dress.

Since then #zarapinkdress has over 2.1 million views with numerous TikTokers posting videos of them wearing the dress themselves. Many rave over the color, saying it's the perfect shade for spring and summer. Others love how flattering it is, and it seems to work for different body types. Plus, the $60 price tag makes it even sweeter.

When a dress is this good, it's of course, going to sell out. Because of this, we searched for dupes for the Zara pink dress that are just as chic and flattering. Plus, some options are even much more affordable. See our finds below.