Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out TikTok User Claiming He Doesn't Actually Play His Guitar

After one social media user claimed that Machine Gun Kelly doesn't actually play his guitar during performances, the rocker set the record straight with a video of his own.

Machine Gun Kelly is addressing an online video that struck a chord.
 
Recently, a TikTok user—who said that he works at a Guitar Center—posted a video claiming that MGK doesn't actually play his guitar during his performances, citing the position of the "kill switch" feature on the rocker's pink Schecter guitar.
 
"Flip this in the down position," the user said in his video, alleging that the feature "cuts out all the volume and the music is completely silent." Later in the video, the social media user included a photo that showed the kill switch of MGK's guitar in the downward position—and also concluded his clip by including a photo of not MGK—but a blonde Pete Davidson instead.
 
In response, MGK is flipping the switch on the quick assumption with a TikTok of his own.
 
In the musician's TikTok shared on March 9—which was stitched alongside the original—the 31-year-old artist showed himself holding his own guitar, telling the camera, "He reversed engineered it to look like that." He also included the caption, "This guy flipped the kill switch to the opposite direction for his video."

And since the pretty-in-pink instrument at the center of the controversy hails from MGK's own brand, he added, "Go buy the guitar and see for yourself." Addressing the original user, MGK also followed up by taking direct aim, writing, "I mustache you why you made this lie of a video."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light

And that's not all. The "Bloody Valentine" artist also pointed the user's headgear and commented: "You're wearing a Liquid Death hat. I'm also a part owner in that company, so you're promoting me while hating on me—continue though."
 
As for that photo of Pete? "That's not me," MGK said, while giving a thumbs-up. "You're great."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the TikTok user has not responded to MGK's callout.
 
Moral of the story? Do not come between a rocker and his (live) guitar.

