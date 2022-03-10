Exclusive

Chris Redd and the Bust Down Cast Tell All on New Comedy, Including That Insane Sperm Scene

The stars of Peacock's new show Bust Down talk friendship, acting like "a--holes" and season one's hilarious storyline involving an OMG-worthy scene with tons of fake semen.

By Brett Malec Mar 10, 2022 4:00 PM
TVExclusivesCelebritiesPeacockNBCU
For the cast of the new comedy Bust Down, it wasn't exactly a stretch playing a group of friends who act like "a--holes," according to co-star Sam Jay.

"We just happen to be terrible people," Jay told E! News during an exclusive interview. "We laugh at things we're not supposed to laugh at all the time...We're a--holes, I guess."

The new Peacock series, which is now streaming, follows the misadventures of four casino co-workers played by comedians and real-life friends Jak Knight, Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd, Langston Kerman and Jay. The show touches on some serious topics (infidelity, workplace sexual assault and issues facing the Black community, to name a few) through a hilarious lens.

"All the stories are slightly based in truth, from Jak's in the pilot to what happens in 102," Knight explained. "We're not looking for stories, we just tell stories to each other."

Well, not every story line in the show is based in truth, as Redd joked, "I've never slept with homeless people. That's just my character being a monster!"

As for finding the humor in not-so-funny situations, Redd shared, "We do it all the time. As humans on a day to day, you find the light in things. I know us as a culture, we definitely do that because there's so much s--t that happens to us on a day-to-day basis. And as comics, we do that."

Knight added, "And so much of Black TV shows are so heavy with these type of subjects and trying to be correct, but we have enough Black shows now so now we can be niche and now we can attack subjects the way we want to attack."

There are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments this season too. For instance, there's an epic scene in episode two where Knight's character falls inside a sperm bank and gets covered with hundreds of semen samples.

So what was all that fake semen made out of?

"It was like three different art departments came together to create that, I think it was like a lot of lamb lube," Knight said. "And then there was a lot of paint. It was an amalgamation of a bunch of things."

Redd added, "I do know that there's never been more emails about c-m than this. They were trying to figure out how light it could be, the consistency, the opaqueness had to be a certain way...Just real serious discussions about like, ‘How is this c-m? This is too light to be c-m. Nobody c-ms like this.'"

Peacock

Knight added with a laugh, "And then there was a full argument with the network where we were like, ‘I will leave the damn show if it ain't good c-m!'"

Check out the exclusive interviews above for more scoop from the cast.

Bust Down is now streaming on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

