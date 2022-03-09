Sliv Your Best Life With Paris Hilton's Quay Eyewear Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just in time for spring, Paris Hilton teamed up with global eyewear brand Quay to create a 12-piece collection of sunnies, prescription and blue light glasses that will empower you to make the most out of the sunny days that lay ahead. Whether you're looking for oversized shades to block out the haters, trendy micro sunnies to rock at festivals or blue light frames to help you look chic at the office, the collaboration has something for everyone!
"These frames give you that extra confidence to sliv your best life and go after your wildest dreams," Paris explained. "The oversized squares, called Total Vibe, are the perfect instant-diva shades, and the narrow shapes in pink and checkered print give you that rebellious trendsetter vibe. The entire collection...loves it."
Besides taking your selfie game up a notch, your Quay x Paris purchase will also help a meaningful cause. In an effort to empower women everywhere, Paris and Quay partnered with Project Glimmer, a national non-profit organization that serves over 800,000 young women, to create the Giving is Sliving philanthropy program. In addition to giving a $25,000 donation and $100,000 worth of product, Quay is giving customers the opportunity to round up their purchase to further help Project Glimmer throughout the month of March.
If you're ready to give back to a meaningful cause while treating yourself to some new shades, the Quay x Paris collection is now available to shop on Quay's site. Although all of the styles are beyond amazing, we rounded up our favorite frames from the collaboration below!
Quay x Paris - So Serious
Are these not the cutest sunnies you've ever seen?! This checkered micro silhouette is perfect for festivals or laying poolside.
Quay x Paris - Call the Shots
Nobody rocks a cat eye better than Paris Hilton! These white shades will allow you to channel the iconic DJ and sliv your best life.
Quay x Paris - Total Vibe
Who can pass up an oversized frame? Definitely not us. The "Total Vibe" will make your errands feel a bit more glamorous or help you make a fashionable statement on the beach. They're such a versatile style!
Quay x Paris - Still Rich
Given retro style is all the rage right now, this oversized shield sunglasses are a must. They're sure to garner a ton of fire and heart emojis on your Instagram selfies!
Quay x Paris - Show Up
Looking for some shades to wear at Coachella? You can't go wrong with these pink sunnies.
Quay x Paris - Total Vibe Rx
Also available in a clear hue, these oversized frames offer blue light and anti-reflection technologies to help you focus on the task at hand. Plus, you can have them customized to fit your prescription.
Quay x Paris - Nightfall
If you want to remain unbothered poolside, we suggest these oversized gradient shades. Not only do they come in a bunch of fun color combinations, but there's a polarized option, too!
