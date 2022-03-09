Sliv Your Best Life With Paris Hilton's Quay Eyewear Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Just in time for spring, Paris Hilton teamed up with global eyewear brand Quay to create a 12-piece collection of sunnies, prescription and blue light glasses that will empower you to make the most out of the sunny days that lay ahead. Whether you're looking for oversized shades to block out the haters, trendy micro sunnies to rock at festivals or blue light frames to help you look chic at the office, the collaboration has something for everyone!

"These frames give you that extra confidence to sliv your best life and go after your wildest dreams," Paris explained. "The oversized squares, called Total Vibe, are the perfect instant-diva shades, and the narrow shapes in pink and checkered print give you that rebellious trendsetter vibe. The entire collection...loves it."