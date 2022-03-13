Self-Care Sunday Gilt/E! Pleasures: Save Up to 70% On These Self-Care Must-Haves

Watch : How to Get a Full Body Makeover at Home

This article is in partnership with Gilt. The items featured were selected from a list provided by Gilt, and we think you'll like these deals. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Everyone is always talking about the importance of self-care, but when you want to take action, it can get pretty pricey sometimes. Thankfully, Preston Konrad is here to share some can't-miss discounts on some self-care must-haves. E! News partnered with Gilt to get these great deals for our shoppers with savings up to 70% off.

If you are trying to step up your workout game, we have the perfect set for you. If you want to effectively whiten your teeth without an expensive trip to the dentist's office, we have you covered. If you love having your nails done, but you just can't make it to the salon, there's a solution for that. And, if you're on that quest to get perfect skin, well, aren't we all? We have an amazing skincare tool that might be the game-changer you've been looking for.