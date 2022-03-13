Self-Care Sunday Gilt/E! Pleasures: Save Up to 70% On These Self-Care Must-Haves

This article is in partnership with Gilt. The items featured were selected from a list provided by Gilt, and we think you'll like these deals. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Everyone is always talking about the importance of self-care, but when you want to take action, it can get pretty pricey sometimes. Thankfully, Preston Konrad is here to share some can't-miss discounts on some self-care must-haves. E! News partnered with Gilt to get these great deals for our shoppers with savings up to 70% off.
If you are trying to step up your workout game, we have the perfect set for you. If you want to effectively whiten your teeth without an expensive trip to the dentist's office, we have you covered. If you love having your nails done, but you just can't make it to the salon, there's a solution for that. And, if you're on that quest to get perfect skin, well, aren't we all? We have an amazing skincare tool that might be the game-changer you've been looking for.
Londontown Beauty Nail Polish & Care
If you love manicured nails, but you just don't have the time to get to the salon, you need this set. It has everything you need for a picture-perfect manicure no matter where you are. It includes nail hardener + base coat, top coat, cuticle pen, and nail polish. This set is thoughtfully clean and expertly formulated with natural ingredients.
Maji Sports Rose Gold Exercise Bar & Recovery Bundle
This is an essential for anyone who wants to work out at home or while they travel. The compact set includes an exercise bar, a mini massage stick, and a silicon trigger point ball. Now, you can work out whenever you have time, no matter where you are.
GLO24K 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Mask
This 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Mask utilizes various LED lights and wavelengths to rejuvenate your facial skin and assist in minimizing the visible signs of the aging, according to the brand. Each of the seven light settings addresses different skin concerns, including acne, fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Just use this for a few minutes a day to start seeing a difference in your complexion.
Snapwhite Smartphone Kit
Whitening your teeth doesn't have to be expensive and uncomfortable. Just shop this Snapwhite deal to step up your smile. This kit comes with a mouth tray and an LED light adaptor that you can plug into your phone. It's compatible with USB, USB-C, iPhone and Android. If you're on your phone anyway, you might as well whiten your teeth while you scroll through Instagram. This comes with enough gel for 10-14 treatments. Plus, this formula is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. The set includes a remineralizing gel to prevent tooth sensitivity.
